1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.