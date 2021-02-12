19,987 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $411.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.