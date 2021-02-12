1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $5.44 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $760.72 million and approximately $334.62 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,809,760 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.