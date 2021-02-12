$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 187,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

