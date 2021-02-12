$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.82.

APH stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

Shares of Amphenol are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

