$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $490.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $386.83 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.