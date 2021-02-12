$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.81. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 115.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 43.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $556.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.36. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

