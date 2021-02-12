$2.86 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.10. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.