$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

