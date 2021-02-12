$20.36 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report sales of $20.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $68.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Codexis stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Codexis by 59.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 251,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

