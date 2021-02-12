20,158 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $226.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

