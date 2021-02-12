$208.87 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post sales of $208.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $212.16 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $239.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $822.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.77 million to $828.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $834.88 million, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $872.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

