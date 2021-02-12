22,842 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 555.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 119.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.8% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,911. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

