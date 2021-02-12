228,747 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. Gentex accounts for 7.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,389. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.