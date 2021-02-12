2,473 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

