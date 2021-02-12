$261.57 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $275.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $196.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $996.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

CPE stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

