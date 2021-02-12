$265.10 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $265.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.60 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NYSE:NEP opened at $82.93 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

