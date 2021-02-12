2,769 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $432.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.83, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.52 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

