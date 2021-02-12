$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.93 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.
RWT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
