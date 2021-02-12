$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.93 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

