2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 87,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,446. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.