2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. 2U updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 53,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,446. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.