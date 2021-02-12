2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. 2U updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TWOU traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 53,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,446. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.