2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 2U traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $55.55. 2,924,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,267,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWOU. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 2U by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

