$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

