$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

