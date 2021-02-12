$3.90 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.75 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

