$316.90 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $316.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.20 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $409.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.68. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $221.25.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,018 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

