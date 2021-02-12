317,700 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 16,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,228. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 192.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.