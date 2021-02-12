361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Shares Up 13.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) shot up 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

