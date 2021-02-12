375,000 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. ImmunoGen accounts for 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.19% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 224,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

