393,944 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $176,569.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

