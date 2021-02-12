$414.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $414.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $403.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

ATSG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 807,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

