44,205 Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Republic Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Republic Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,224 shares of company stock worth $46,856 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $868.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

