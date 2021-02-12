$455.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $455.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.09 million and the lowest is $426.80 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $301.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $932.73.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,124.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $984.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.09. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

