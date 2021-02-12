$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $47.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.04 million to $48.30 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $194.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $200.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.91 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $846.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.