4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,440.00

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,440.00, but opened at $2,365.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,465.00, with a volume of 2,569 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,468.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,299.06. The firm has a market cap of £689.50 million and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.