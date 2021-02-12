4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0221 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 49% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

