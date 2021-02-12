$5.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report sales of $5.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.33 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.13 million to $21.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.66 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

