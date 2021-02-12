5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.56. 10,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of 5:01 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

