534,728 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.92% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 91,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

