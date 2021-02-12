$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $538.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.00 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 25.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SkyWest by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

