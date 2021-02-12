$56.71 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post sales of $56.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $232.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $244.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.43 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 168,081 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

HCKT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 million, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

