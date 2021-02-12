$564.60 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.20 million. Itron reported sales of $628.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Itron by 38.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.32 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

