$61.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $61.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.36 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $69.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ORBC opened at $8.17 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

