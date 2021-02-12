62,501 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. F5 Networks accounts for about 11.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.15. 3,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,231 shares of company stock worth $3,751,585 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

