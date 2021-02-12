$626.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $626.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $760.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $584.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,839 shares of company stock worth $26,402,092. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

