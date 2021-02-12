$660.01 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $660.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.05 million to $666.20 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $385.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.84. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

