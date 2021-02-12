$664.58 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post $664.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.26 million to $664.90 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

