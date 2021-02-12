$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $765.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.20 million to $800.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

