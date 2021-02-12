82,113 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,443 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.