$84.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the lowest is $81.96 million. Inseego reported sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $312.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

INSG stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock worth $64,310,199 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Inseego by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Inseego by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 147,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.